‘Stranger Things’ event teased in London ahead of season four

Netflix has teased Stranger Things events around the world ahead of season four’s release on Friday (May 27).

On Tuesday (May 24), the official Stranger Things social media accounts released a thread of coordinates related to different locations in New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney, Milan, Cologne, Krakow, Barranquilla, Kuala Lumpur and Al-’Ula.

The post reads: “Something big is coming. Find your city, and that’s where we’ll be. Over and out.”

While it’s unclear what they’re actually teasing, the events in London and New York will take place on Thursday (May 26). A specific time has not yet been revealed.

Something big is coming. Find your city, and that's where we'll be. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZDi2OZyFAG — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 24, 2022

Netflix recently released the first eight minutes of season four online, featuring a flashback sequence in Hawkins Laboratory.

The fourth season is split into two volumes, with the first seven episodes released on May 27, while the final two episodes will be released on July 1.

A synopsis for season four reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Show creators The Duffer Brothers confirmed earlier this year Stranger Things will end with season five.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer said he and Ross have an end in mind for the final bow. “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end.

“It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.’”