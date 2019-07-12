Spoilers within...

Stranger Things fans are convinced that a phone number used in the show could provide a major hint about the fate of a beloved character who seemingly met their end in season three.

During one season three scene, viewers hear the phone number of Murray Bauman – an associate of police chief Hopper who is renowned for investigating conspiracy theories.

Fans have been calling the number – 618-625-8313 – and discovering a message that Bauman left for Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) after the dramatic events of the finale.

The message states: “Hi, you have reached the residence of Murray Bauman. Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of 5 and 6pm as previously discussed, okay? If this is Joyce: Joyce, thank you for calling, I have been trying to reach you. I have an update. It’s about… well, it’s probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something.”

With fans still unsure whether Hopper did actually die in the season three finale, it’s thought that Murray’s update could be linked to the Hawkins police chief – a mutual friend of both Murray and Joyce.

While his fate remains uncertain, one theory posits that he’s still alive after being taken away by Russian soldiers.

It stems from a post-credits sequence which sees Russian prison guards looking at a cell and mentioning ‘The American’. As fans will know, this is the name that Grigori called Hopper on multiple occasions.

