‘Stranger Things’ fans emotional over name of David Harbour’s ‘Black Widow’ character

Too soon?

Stranger Things fans have been getting emotional over the name of David Harbour’s Black Widow character.

Announced during Marvel’s Comic-Con Hall H presentation yesterday evening (July 20), it was confirmed that the Chief Hopper actor will star in the upcoming movie alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. It will be released on May 1, 2020.

Upon hearing the news, Stranger Things viewers were quick to point out the film’s subtle connection to Hawkins.

Harbour is set to appear in Black Widow as Alexei Shostakov, known alternatively as Red Guardian. Alexei was also the name of the Russian scientist who was abducted by Hopper and Joyce Byers as they attempted to stop the gate to the Upside Down being reopened in ST3.

Many fans took to Twitter to point out the coincidental link. “David Harbour is playing a character named Alexei in Black Widow, what are the odds,” said one. A second commented: “David Harbour playing a character named Alexei is like salt on a wound.”

Others joked that they would refer to Harbour’s MCU alter-ego as “Smirnoff”, the nickname given to Stranger Things‘ Alexei by Hopper.

With subsequent calls of “justice for Alexei” and the like, it’s clear that viewers aren’t quite ready to move on from losing the loveable scientist. “It’s sad to think about the good times,” another said of the link.

Speaking of taking on the Marvel role in an interview with Variety, Harbour said: “It’s something where I didn’t think I would nerd out because I thought I was a cool adult…[but] you have this thing where you’re like, ‘Oh my God’.”

Meanwhile, Stranger Things fans are continuing to speculate over Hopper’s fate. The hit series’ showrunners also appear to have let slip a big plot point for season 4.