‘Stranger Things’ fans think Jonathan Byers will get bigger role in season 5

Stranger Things fans believe that Jonathan Byers will get more screen time in season five.

The character, portrayed by Charlie Heaton, was given limited screen time in season four, but he has been spotted in a number of pre-vis teasers that have been shared on X, including one with Steve (Joe Keery) and another with Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) driving a car through the Upside Down world.

He played a significant role in the Netflix show particularly in the first series when he first appeared as the older brother of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

But he has had less screen time as the seasons have gone on.

One more week without a deal. One more week closer to this: pic.twitter.com/YoisWTVIA3 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 20, 2023

The show will end after its fifth upcoming season. Producer Shawn Levy recently promised that the show’s new season will feature “major cinematic storytelling”.

“There’s no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” Levy said. “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

The show’s stars have all previously shared mixed feelings about the fact that the show will end after the fifth season.

Keery recently admitted that it “feels like it’s time” for the hit sci-fi show to end, while David Harbour (Jim Hopper) expressed his belief that it’s “definitely time” for the Netflix series to end. Elsewhere, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) said she is ready to move on from the show.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer confirmed the final season will be paced differently in comparison to previous seasons.

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” he added. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”

Filming on the fifth season is scheduled to start this year, which will consist of eight episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.