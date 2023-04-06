‘Stranger Things’ fans think Joseph Quinn is returning for season 5

Eddie Munson may be making a comeback in the fifth season of Stranger Things.

Fans have already begun to speculate that the heavy metal-adoring character may be appearing in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show, after writers shared two intriguing posts on social media.

Posted to the ‘Stranger Writers’ Twitter page yesterday (April 5), the two updates each contained a photo of actor Joseph Quinn – sporting the full Eddie look – with an intriguing caption.

While it has not been confirmed nor denied whether the beloved character will be making an appearance in season 5, fans have already begun speculating ways in which the character – who was killed off last season – could make an appearance in the new episodes.

If a cameo from Quinn were to happen, this would most likely come in the form of a flashback scene, following the character’s death via interdimensional bat-monsters in season 4.

While some fans have already started thinking of ways that Quinn could make a comeback in the show, others remain more sceptical about the intriguing post from the writers and think the photos may just be previously-unseen images from the last season.

“y’all remember how the ST official accounts used Billy to bait Billy stans into watching S4 posting lots of stuff about him to make it seem like we would have him back? they’re doing it again lmao don’t fall for it Eddie stans,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another shared the less than-optimistic outlook, adding: “Don’t bring back any dead character! I say again, don’t bring any dead character for the fans. Please focus on your main characters and make them shine.” Check out some fan reactions below.

Dont bring back any dead character! I say again, don't bring any dead character for the fans. Please focus on your main characters and make them shine. Cant wait for the Season 1 dynamics. ! ! ! https://t.co/zO1SFRuaLs — Gᴍᴢ Mɪʟᴇᴠᴇɴ (Protect Mileven from bullies!) (@ElMikeWheelers) April 5, 2023

Stop with the teasing and honest, is he coming back yes or no. Btw the leather jacket is way better on him, than the leather vest. Cause what is this?! With his goofy behind, this too cute. https://t.co/7AhY10nVvs pic.twitter.com/iYRCLChvK9 — 🔥💋Dia 💋🔥 (@Diamondisadime) April 5, 2023

this is the st writers version of 'not a lot going on at the moment' https://t.co/XgMDTi3LFq — jana 🌿 (@soresweettooth) April 5, 2023

Okay… are you trying to tell us something!? This is driving me crazy. https://t.co/iJLhhftNWR — Christina is meeting Joe again in Philly 😊 (@Chrissy89) April 5, 2023

y’all remember how the ST official accounts used Billy to bait billy stans into watching S4 posting lots of stuff about him to make it seem like we would have him back? they’re doing it again lmao don’t fall for it Eddie stans https://t.co/t1Tm1o4sMM — bee 🐝 (@hargrvebb) April 5, 2023

Please no (unless you’re planning on bringing back the other victims of Vecna, bob newby, Billy, etc). — K.T. (@nelysofmordor) April 5, 2023

Last month, Quinn, who was cast in the role of Munson back in 2019, hit out at online trolls for bullying his co-star Grace Van Dien.

“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place,” he said during a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con. “It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation. It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

The actor also previously said that he doubts that Eddie Munson is going to return for season five. “By no means am I ruling it out,” he explained. “That’s a decision for the grown-ups to make. But Stranger Things was doing fine without Eddie. I think they’ll be fine next season without him, too.”

Elsewhere, in February David Harbour — who plays Jim Hopper in the show — said he believes it is “definitely time” for the series to end after its upcoming fifth season.