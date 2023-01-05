‘Stranger Things’ finale script will be “awful to film”, says Sadie Sink

The final episode of Stranger Things season five will “awful” to film, according to Max actor Sadie Sink.

The actor has played Max Mayfield since 2017, making her first appearance in season two. Speaking about what the Netflix sci-fi hit means to her, as well as her feeling around the show’s end, Sink said it was going to “horrible” to say goodbye to Stranger Things.

“We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional I’m sure,” Sink told the Today show. “It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, it’s family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it.”

She added: “To think that we have to say goodbye to that security and knowing that we’re going to be seeing each other for another season? It’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to kind of move on to the next chapter, I guess.”

Fans of the show last saw Sink’s character Max being saved by Eleven from a horrible fate at the hands of Vecna. But despite knowing that her character has lived to see another season, Sink has no idea what will happen next.

Asked about hints as to what season five might hold, the actor said: “Spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in season four, I have no idea what is going to happen. But, I’ll be there [sic].”

Stranger Things season four had originally been billed as the show’s final outing. However, in February 2022, creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in a letter that the fifth season of Stranger Things would not only air but would also be the show’s absolute last run.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last.”

Stranger Things seasons 1 – 4 are available to stream on Netflix now.