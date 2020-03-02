‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard says he’s been stalked by adult fans

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that he has been stalked by adult fans.

The actor, who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix series, recalled one concerning incident after the show first came out in 2016.

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting It,” he told Mastermind magazine.

“Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?'”

He further recalled: “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

Wolfhard – who was in the band Calpurnia and currently plays in The Aubreys – also revealed that has had to “stop shows because people were getting crushed”.

The actor and musician formed the new outfit last year soon after Calpurnia split up, and one of their songs will feature on the soundtrack for Wolfhard’s new film The Turning.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fellow Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the “pain and insecurity” she felt after falling victim to online trolls.

Posting on her birthday, she wrote: “The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

The pair will return for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which recently revealed a character previously presumed dead would return in a teaser.