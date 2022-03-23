Ahead of the return of Stranger Things for its fourth season later this year, NME has an exclusive image from the new episodes.

Set to be released in two volumes, with the first five episodes arriving on Netflix on May 27, Stranger Things season four takes fans back to the town of Hawkins, Indiana once more.

While trailers have largely focused on Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) storyline and her new life in California, a new image shows Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) alongside Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) using what looks like a gaming device branded with the MB Games logo.

Advertisement

You can check out the image below.

A synopsis for the fourth season reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

After the first batch of episodes in May, the second volume of the fourth season will be released five weeks later on July 1.

Last month, shows creators The Duffer Brothers also confirmed Stranger Things will come to an end after season five.

Advertisement

In a note announcing the season four release date, the pair wrote: “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”

Stranger Things season four volume one will be released on Netflix on May 27.