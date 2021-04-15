Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has shared his idea for a Dustin and Steve spin-off.

The actor, who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix hit series, recently teased the idea of a spin-off project featuring his character alongside Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery.

“I think a Dustin-Steve spinoff would be good if it were in a weird niche format. Like, they didn’t do a full show of it,” Matarazzo said on Entertainment Tonight.

He added: “Like a WandaVision type thing or a web series type thing where on YouTube, there’s weekly episodes of little hijinks they get into, like every now and again, like a skit show. That’d be great.”

Matarazzo went on to explain why a full-length series spin-off might not work, saying: “You kind of break that format….I don’t know if a Dustin and Steve full-series spin-off is sustainable.

“What are they going to do for a whole season, just them?”

Stranger Things has finally resumed filming season four, after being suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, recently said the forthcoming season will be the “darkest” yet.

“Every season it gets darker,” he began. “I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything. But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made].

He added: “Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”