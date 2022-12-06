‘Stranger Things’: Joseph Quinn doesn’t think Eddie Munson is going to return

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has said he doesn’t think Eddie Munson will return.

The actor played the fan-favourite character in season four of the hit Netflix series, and said he thinks Eddie “seems pretty fucking dead to me”.

Quinn told British GQ that he was unaware of the future of his character and that the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer had not told him if he would return.

“I’ve said I don’t know because I really don’t know,” Quinn said.

Of Eddie’s death, he added: “[Executive producer and director] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely.”