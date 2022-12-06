‘Stranger Things’: Joseph Quinn doesn’t think Eddie Munson is going to return

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has said he doesn’t think Eddie Munson will return.
The actor played the fan-favourite character in season four of the hit Netflix series, and said he thinks Eddie “seems pretty fucking dead to me”.
Quinn told British GQ that he was unaware of the future of his character and that the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer had not told him if he would return.
“I’ve said I don’t know because I really don’t know,” Quinn said.
He added: “It’s just a beautifully written arc. The beginning, middle and end are so powerful as it stands, so I think to just crowbar him into a narrative… you don’t want him to overstay his welcome.
“He did the job that the Duffers wanted him to do. By no means am I ruling it out. That’s a decision for the grown-ups to make. But Stranger Things was doing fine without Eddie. I think they’ll be fine next season without him, too.”
Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that the events of the ending of Stranger Things season five were supposed to happen in season two.
Discussing the unexpected success of the Netflix series’ first season and the stakes they felt from there, the creators said they have since kept back some elements of “this bigger world” for season five.