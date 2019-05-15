Lego unveils first look at new ‘Stranger Things’ model

TAKE OUR MONEY.

Lego has teamed up with Netflix to create a new Stranger Things set – and it’s enough to turn our worlds Upside Down.

The new offering is Lego’s latest dip into popular franchises, following previous collaborations with the likes of Star Wars, Marvel and Harry Potter.

As the first photos show, brick-builders will be to create their own take on the Byers’ house from the first and second seasons – both the normal version and the twisted version from The Upside Down.

While both houses can be built separately, fans will also be able to combine the two together – providing a somewhat haunting mirror image of each other.

The mini-figures also reflect some of the show’s most recognisable characters too, including a terrifying Demorgorgon.

However, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag – The Verge reports that it will retail at $200 (£150) when it goes on sale June 1.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things will return to Netflix in July this year for its anticipated third series.

Although plot details remain teasingly vague, new information recently came via the medium of an official companion book to the show, Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down.

The Shadow Monster, aka The Mind Flayer, from Season 2 is definitely returning. In the book, author Gina McIntyre reveals how much of a threat the Mind Flayer will be in the series’ future: “The Mind Flayer hasn’t lost interest in Hawkins either…The tentacled creature continues to loom near Hawkins inside the Upside Down, and its malevolent influence isn’t absent from the new season.”

Stranger Things 3 will debut on July 4.