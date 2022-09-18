‘Stranger Things’: Maya Hawke would “love” Robin to die in season five

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke says she would “love” her character Robin to die in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series.

The fifth edition of the hit sci-fi show will be its last, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that the final season could feature no new characters.

Season four introduced the likes of Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn), Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco), while previous seasons have seen the likes of Max (Sadie Sink) and Robin (Maya Hawke) be added to the cast.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Hawke was asked about co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s recent comments that the Duffer brothers need to “kill off” more characters.

Hawke said: “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors.

“The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, participated in a video interview with The Wrap recently in which she and her co-star Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) were asked what they want for their characters in the fifth and final season.

Agreeing with Schnapp’s view that the Duffer Brothers “need to kill” some characters, Brown said: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off’.

“The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”

Advertisement

After telling the Duffers to “kill me off”, Brown continued: “They tried killing David [Harbour, Chief Hopper] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous.”

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming final season recently, Matt Duffer explained: “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end.

“It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be’.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Stranger Things season five.