‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp attends first Pride event since coming out

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has shared photos from his Pride event since he came out.

The actor, who portrays Will Byers in the series, opened up about his sexuality in January. He wrote in a caption accompanying a TikTok video that that he was “more similar to Will than [he] thought” in reference to him previously confirming that Will was gay.

Now, Schnapp has posted photos from a Pride event in NYC over the weekend, which he attended with friends and family.

Check out the photos below.

The news follows the writers of Stranger Things responding to a rumour that Jodie Foster will appear in the show’s fifth season.

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was underway but has been paused due to the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

Many of the show’s core cast will return for the final time, and rumours have swirled about new cast members being added.

In a since-deleted tweet, Giant Freakin’ Robot (GFR) shared a rumour from an unidentified source that Foster would be joining the show.

In response, the official Stranger Writers Twitter account, which responds to questions about the show from fans, said: “No she’s not.”

The source providers then responded: “We’ll mark it down in the loss column then and tell this source we won’t trust them going forward. Thanks!”

Stranger Things‘ fourth season was released in two parts between May and July 2022.

It landed at number eight in NME‘s list of the 20 best TV shows of 2022. “Season four might be its most astonishing and satisfying refresh yet,” Thomas Smith wrote. “By fully embracing ’80s-inspired horror, the show generated its most compelling villain yet: Vecna, an alternative dimension-dwelling baddie played by Jamie Campbell Bower in grisly make-up.

“Netflix’s crown jewel was back to its best, and sets up an explosive, emotional series finale, due to begin production in 2023.”