The team behind Stranger Things are working on a new Netflix series with Gemma Chan.

Production company 21 Laps has optioned Pim Wangtechawat’s forthcoming debut novel The Moon Represents My Heart to make a limited series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eternals star Gemma Chan is set to both executive produce and act in the project, telling the story of a British-Chinese family who can secretly time travel.

Advertisement

Chan will next be starring in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling, and has an executive producer credit on an upcoming biopic about Anna May Wong.

Stranger Things returned to Netflix today (July 1) for the second part of season four.

The complete official soundtrack was also released on Spotify, with additions from the second part including Metallica‘s ‘Master Of Puppets’, Siouxsie And The Banshees‘ ‘Spellbound’, James Taylor‘s ‘Fire And Rain’ and Rick Derringer’s ‘Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version)’.

Other artists on the soundtrack include The Beach Boys, Talking Heads, KISS, The Cramps and Dead Or Alive.

A CD edition is set to arrive on September 9 ahead of a special 2LP 12″ vinyl pressing of the album being released on November 4. Both versions are available to pre-order from here.

Advertisement

Kate Bush recently broke three Guinness World Records with ‘Running Up That Hill’ after the 1985 classic featured prominently in Stranger Things 4.

The song – which appears on Bush’s fifth studio album, ‘Hounds Of Love’ – reached Number One on the UK singles chart earlier this month (June 17) almost 37 years on from its initial release.