‘Stranger Things’ season five ending is already decided

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have said they’ve decided how the show will end in season five.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced the series would conclude following its fifth season, teasing there’ll be “many more exciting stories to tell” in potential spin-offs.

Ahead of the fourth season, set to be released in two volumes, co-creator Matt Duffer told NME they have an ending in mind for the show’s final bow.

“We do have an end,” Matt said. “I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.’”

The final season will be different in pace too, picking up directly after season four. “Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt added. “Four and five are really [connected] together.

“[With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”

The Duffers recently teased plans for potential spin-offs, explaining how they felt the show had “a lot more gas in the tank”.

“We have some ideas,” Matt said. “In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’

“I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”

Stranger Things season four’s first volume is set to be released on Netflix on May 27, with the second following on July 1, 2022. The season consists of nine episodes in total.