‘Stranger Things’ season four images reveal first look at volume two

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the second volume of Stranger Things season four.

The brand-new images below show the characters uniting in their respective groups as they prepare for the season’s dramatic conclusion.

The character groups still appear to be separated and faced with their own individual dilemmas, with those in Hawkins trying to find a way to defeat Vecna, Eleven trying to regain her powers, and Hopper still trying to escape Russia.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season four were released on Netflix last month. Volume two will consist of two longer episodes, which will arrive on July 1.

The eighth episode will be one hour and 25 minutes in length, while the finale will be the show’s longest instalment yet, running at two hours and 30 minutes.

Ahead of the final two episodes, Netflix previously released a teaser trailer which picks up after the events of episode seven ‘The Massacre At Hawkins Lab’. You can watch the teaser here.

Season four of Stranger Things has proven to be a hugely successful, with the Duffer brother’s sci-fi fantasy show achieving the biggest premiere weekend ever for a Netflix original series.

After launching on May 27, viewers racked up almost 300 million viewing hours in the first few days, eclipsing the release figures of Bridgerton season two, which managed 193 million viewing hours in its opening weekend.

Netflix have since confirmed that season five of Stranger Things will be the show’s last.

Speaking to NME about the series’ conclusion, co-creator Matt Duffer said: “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.”

Confirming that season four will be left open-ended, Duffer added: “Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow. Four and five are really [connected] together.

“[With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”