‘Stranger Things’ season three is smashing streaming records

Stranger Things‘ return to Netflix has proved to be a triumph, with the third season breaking records for the streaming giant.

More than 40 million households have watched the show in its first four days, Netflix has confirmed, while 18 million people have already finished all eight episodes.

It dwarfs the recent success of shows such as Umbrella Academy, an adaptation of Gerard Way’s comic book series, which scored 45m viewers within its first month.

Posting on Twitter, Netflix US wrote: “.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records!

“40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.”

It comes after season three arrived on Netflix last Friday – securing some of the show’s best reviews to date.

But actress Evan Rachel Wood has proved to be one of the show's critics – taking to social media to challenge the show's toxic romantic relationship between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).