A ‘Stranger Things’ Secret Cinema experience is coming to London

Just don't bump into a Demogorgon...

Get ready to enter the upside down – Secret Cinema has announced that they will tackle the world of Stranger Things for their next event.

The acclaimed immersive screening experts will bring the Netflix show to life at a secret London location from November 13 – marking their first ever adaptation of a small screen series.

This time around, audiences will get the chance to explore the sleepy setting of Hawkins, Indiana before things get predictably creepy as they head into the Upside Down.

While the rest of the event is shrouded in mystery, Secret Cinema says that the event will “introduce new storylines, characters, locations and will revisit much-loved narratives and fawned over fan moments concerning the pupils of Hawkins High School.”

Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday May 28 and cost £49 (plus booking fees) with Saturday matinee tickets available for £35.

The latest event comes as Stranger Things fans prepare for the show to return for a third series in July – which will follow the gang as they enter their formative teenage years.

Secret Cinema, meanwhile, will also host a James Bond screening later this Summer – with audiences set to experience the high-stakes world of Casino Royale. he

The event will see the film being recreated at a secret London location next year, transforming it into the world of espionage and action that featured in Daniel Craig’s 2006 debut as the legendary character.