‘Stranger Things’ stage play trailer teases connection to final season

A trailer for the upcoming Stranger Things stage play has been released – check it out below.

The footage, which debuted on Wednesday (July 5), features clips from the Netflix series displayed on an analogue TV. After it shifts into a theatre environment, a caption teases that the play will have some connections to the fifth and final season.

“The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next,” it reads.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel story set in Hawkins in 1959, which will feature a young Jim Hopper and depict the arrival of Henry Creel, who later becomes Vecna.

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023

A synopsis reads: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.

“When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

The play is directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Reader), from an original story by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry.

Preview shows begin from November 17 to December 13 at the Phoenix Theatre in London, with tickets available here.

Production on Stranger Things’ final season has been paused due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. You can check out other shows affected here.