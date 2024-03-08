‘Stranger Things’ star’s book signing cancelled over “safety concerns” after Israel comments

Stranger Things star Brett Gelman has spoken out after a third bookstore cancelled his signing event, following backlash surrounding his views on Israel.

Book Soup in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, was set to be the next stop on the star’s debut book tour, promoting his short story collection, The Terrifying Realm Of The Possible: Nearly True Stories (set for release on March 19).

However, similarly to bookstores in San Francisco and Winnetka, Illinois, Book Soup have cancelled his appearance. The decision comes after Gelman has been outspoken in support of Israel, particularly following the attack by Hamas on the Supernova music festival in October 2023.

Advertisement

An initial statement released by Book Soup said that it “feels very strongly that a free society should protect individuals’ freedom of thought and expression,” before clarifying that the cancellation was in the interest of safety for Gelman, the staff and the attendees.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Fleabag star responded: “I am really wondering if there was any direct threat made. Is this bookstore pulling out because they don’t want to be seen as a business that would host me?”

Gelman continued: “If they’re really terrified, I feel for them. But if they are doing this because they fear for what their reputation as a store is going to be, or how they’re going to be seen by the side [of social justice] that I’ve always stood with that I feel betrayed by right now, shame on them. Shame on them for that. Shame on them for blocking the conversation.”

Book Soup made a further statement on their Instagram page which expressed disappointment to see the “motivation for [their] recent event cancellation grossly mischaracterised.”

The statement reiterated the reasons for cancellation, saying: “We made every effort to continue the event (requiring tickets, security, evaluating venues), but in the end, the safety of the author, our staff, and attendees took precedent.”

Advertisement

It continued: “The threats and expressed concerns had escalated, and amidst the current charged environment the event became a safety risk we were not willing to take.”

Gelman has laid out plans to host the book signing elsewhere, posting on his Instagram earlier this week: “We will find a new venue that is brave enough to host me. These protesters are not protesters. They are Jew hating bullies who, mark my words, will lose cause that’s what losers do.”

In January, Gelman’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp responded to the backlash he received for his support of Israel.