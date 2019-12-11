Trending:

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour calls Hopper a “rough guy” who “needed to die”

He also revealed that the 'Stranger Things' cast don't know if the chief is alive or not.

Will Richards
David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things

Stranger Things star David Harbour has called his character Hopper a “rough guy” who “needed to die”.

Season 3 of the Netflix show ended ambiguously for the police chief, with many questions over whether he’ll make it to the upcoming fourth season.

Speaking at Dortmund’s Comic-Con (via ComicBook) the star gave his own take on what he thinks should’ve happened to Hopper, saying: “I think Hopper — from the very beginning I’ve said this — he’s very lovable in a certain way, but also, he’s kind of a rough guy.

“Certainly in the beginning of season 1 he’s kind of dark, and he’s drinking, and he’s trying to kill himself, and he hates himself for what happened to his daughter. I feel like, in a sense, that character needed to die.

Stranger Things Hopper
Police chief Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’. Credit: Netflix

Harbour continued: “He needed to make some sacrifice to make up for the way he’s been living for the past like 10 years, the resentments that he’s had. So he needed to die.”

The star went on to reveal that the Stranger Things cast “don’t know” if Hopper is dead, or if he’ll return for season four, saying: “I think you’ll find out at some point, we’ll find out at some point. Let’s hope he’s alive.”

Stranger Things‘ recent third season was the show’s most popular outing, according to Netflix, with 64 million households viewed the third season of Stranger Things in its first four weeks on the platform.

Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season in September. Some fan theories for the next season have begun to surface, with some believing that Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven might be the new villain, or that she will spark a disaster of nuclear proportions.

