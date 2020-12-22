‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour says season 4 is his favourite so far

Stranger Things star David Harbour has said season four is his favourite to date.

The actor, who plays Hopper in the Netflix show, opened up about the forthcoming new episodes and the development of his character who was last seen being held as a prisoner in Russia.

“[The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers are] very responsive to the fan response, [but also] a step ahead with the script,” Harbour told People.

Advertisement

“[You will] see a lot of your favourite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colours and other flavours.”

He added: “And one of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he’s a man of justice [and] he now has become a prisoner. He’s trapped and he’s isolated.

“And we get to see an entirely other colour of him that has been hinted at. …This season is my favourite because he really is going to show you some new colours and what he’s really made up of.”

Elsewhere, Stranger Things has added Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund to the cast. His role has not yet been revealed.

Other new additions to the cast include Levon Thurman Hawke, the brother of Maya Hawke who has been playing Robin Buckley on the show since season three.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things season four so far.