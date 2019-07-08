‘Stranger Things’ star discusses cryptic season 3 post-credits scene

HERE BE SPOILERS. SERIOUSLY.

One of Stranger Things‘ biggest stars has discussed the post-credits scene in Season Three, after it hinted that a very different fate awaited his character.

The final episode of the show’s third season comes to a dramatic end with the apparent death of Chief Hopper, after the explosion of the machine which was used by Joyce to save the town of Hawkins.

But as one fan theory points out, the short post-credits sequence sees Russian soldiers coming to a cell before one mutters: “No, not the American.”

They then quickly move to the next cell, before dragging the prisoner away and putting them in a cage at the mercy of a Demogorgon.

The theory posits that the aforementioned American is in fact Hopper – and there’s some substantial evidence to suggest that he could be alive.

Now, David Harbour, who portrays Hopper, has discussed whether all is as it seems.

He told Entertainment Tonight of the theory: “I mean, I have no idea! [Laughs] I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though.

“You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”

He added: “And then you cut to, what was it? It starts with a ‘K’ or something – some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and there’s some other prisoner. I don’t know, I mean it seems strange. I don’t know how though.”

Discussing the prospect of Harbour still being alive, he admitted: “I mean, we should always hold onto hope. We should never let go of hope – but Barb is really dead.”

While not guaranteeing his return, it’s certainly not the straight up denial that you’d perhaps expect.