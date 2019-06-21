‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo defends his Netflix prank show

The show has been branded "disgusting" by viewers

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has responded after his Netflix show, Prank Encounters continues to receive heavy criticism.

Matarazzo, who stars as Dustin in Stranger Things, appears in the show which is described as a “terrifying and hilarious prank show” by Netflix.

In each episode, two unemployed people are pranked with each thinking they’re starting their first day in a new job, a premise which was heavily criticised online with many labelling it as “nasty” and capable of “creating real harm”.

Now, Matarazzo has responded to the criticism in a new video on Instagram, saying he wanted “to clear up a bit of confusion about the show,” which is due to air later this year.

He said: “I just want to let everybody know that those who participated were fully aware it was going to be a one-day gig going in, nobody was promised a part time or full time job, and everybody was compensated.

“Those who did participate had an amazing time, although the pranks are scary and over the top and nothing has really been done like them before, everybody enjoyed them very, very much and when all was said and done, everybody was laughing and having a great time and everybody left the set happy and satisfied.”

He continued: ‘I really, really appreciate your concern for these people and their well-being and we really hope that you have as much fun watching the show as we did making it. Thank you guys so, so much.”

Netflix also responded to the concerns and issued a statement. They said: ‘The pranks in Prank Encounters are spooky, supernatural, and over the top, and everyone had a great time. ‘All participants came in with the expectation this was a one-day, hourly gig and everyone got paid for their time.”

Meanwhile, Season 3 of Stranger Things is due to arrive on July 4 and Matarazzo’s fellow cast member Finn Wolfhard told viewers more about what they can expect to see in the latest season earlier this month (June 13).

Speaking to Empire, the actor, who plays central character Mike, said that “The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect.

He said: “Season three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of season two and the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors.”

“Will still has the presence of the monster left, and you kind of see what happens there,” said actor Noah Schnapp. “People have asked, ‘Does Will get a break this season?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure, for the first two episodes. And then no one really gets a break.”