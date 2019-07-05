"It came out of the blue."

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has opened up about Steve and Dustin’s newfound bromance in Season 3.

The creators of the show, the Duffer brothers, have previously revealed that Steve and Dustin’s friendship wasn’t meant to be a part of the original season 2 plan, but that it emerged organically.

Now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Matarazzo – who plays Dustin in the show – has revealed that it took him and Joe Keery, who plays Steve, by surprise too.

“It came out of the blue, actually,” Matarazzo explained. “No one ever expected it. Neither did me and Joe, at all. In the middle of season two, as they were writing, they realised that me and Steve had nowhere to go.

“It was pretty much our characters were at a dead end in the plot, and there was really only one path for each of them to go on to continue their story. And then they realised that if we brought them together, it would create another storyline and it would give purpose to get them to a new place and time.

“They were actually dealing with similar things at that point in the story, so it was actually really cool. So those characters had something in common that they could bond over.”

He also added that he felt their relationship was something that “needed to happen”.

“They had to come together, because I think they assumed because of their similar situations that they would bond over that.

“The dialogue that [the Duffer brothers] wrote was really fun to work with, and actually just getting to shoot with Joe was awesome. It came out of nowhere…It just happened because it needed to happen, and then people just seemed to really like it.”

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Upside Down portals started appearing in Fortnite earlier this week (July 3), just before season 3 made its debut.

In the show, the portals lead to the ‘Upside Down’: an alternative dimension occupied by monsters. In Fortnite, the similar looking portals send players to another part of the mall. If you enter one portal, you’ll exit at the connected portal.

This isn’t the first time the worlds of Fortnite and Stranger Things have merged. Last month, the ‘Scoops Ahoy’ ice cream parlour from the Hawkins mall, as seen in the first trailer for Stranger Thingsseason 3, was added to Fortnite’s Mega Mall.

The new season of Stranger Things, which returned to Netflix yesterday (July 4) has already earned positive reviews and you can read a recap of the episodes here.