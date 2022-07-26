‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn detained by US immigration in airport “dungeon”

Stranger Things Joseph Quinn has revealed he was detained by US immigration in an airport “dungeon”.

The actor recalled the incident during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, joking it was his Netflix character Eddie Munson who saved him.

“I was held up at immigration yesterday… and I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon,” the actor told Fallon. “And I was waiting for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, Sir?’

“I said, I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn’t believe me.”

“One of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him, and said, ‘Leave Eddie alone.’” -Joseph Quinn got stopped by Immigration on his way here. #StrangerThings #JosephOnFallon #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Shchphj7LN — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 26, 2022

The actor went on to say another immigration officer recognised him from Stranger Things, explaining”: “And one of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’

“And then he said ‘it’s Eddie from Stranger Things’ and he was like ‘You’re Eddie Munson?… Do you come back next season?’ I was like I don’t know… and he said ‘you better’ and gave me my passport.”

Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star Maya Hawke recently reflected on the death of Eddie Munson in an interview with NME.

“I totally sympathise with fans who want to see more of him,” Hawke told NME, though she did have a caveat.

“I feel like we can’t keep killing people and bringing them back to life – the same fans would be so annoyed! But I would love them to find a way to have Eddie’s ghost in the mix, just because Joe Quinn is such an awesome guy. He’s so much fun to have on set and such a great actor.”