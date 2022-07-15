‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke wants Robin to kiss somebody in season five

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has said she wants her character Robin to kiss somebody in the next season.

Speculating on the storyline of the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit, the actor recently told NME she “trusts them completely” with her character.

“I trust the [Duffer] brothers so much,” Hawke said. “If I was a writer and my actors were always going in the press talking about what they thought I should do with the character, I’d be like, ‘Uh, I got this?’ So I trust them completely to have a great story arc for Robin.”

She then added her suggestion: “I hope she gets to kiss somebody – somebody she likes. That would be cool for her.”

In other Stranger Things news, Noah Schnapp recently confirmed fan speculation that his character Will Byers is gay.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing,” the actor told Variety.

“Now it’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike [Finn Wolfhard]. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

Season four of Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about season five.