‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown defends Eleven’s romantic storyline in season three

Her on-screen romance faced questions from fans.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has defended Eleven’s role in the show’s third season, after fans questioned her romance with Mike Wheeler.

Hailed as the show’s best season to date, the latest offering of the Netflix show throws romance into the mix as Eleven falls in love with Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. In one of the show’s most significant scenes so far, the pair are seen sharing a kiss.

While some fans argued that the relationship between the two characters was more effective when they just friends, Brown says she “always saw them in love”.

“It’s so much fun, you know, it’s really exciting,” she told Digital Spy.

“Eleven is full of love and she’s so excited for her new relationship with Mike. I think it’s just relatable and you can totally see it happening in real life.”

Describing how she filmed the emotional scenes with Wolfhard, Brown admitted they were “really easy” to shoot.

“We were in a safe environment where we felt comfortable with each other,” she said. “It was really fun.”

This comes after Stranger Things‘ return went down a storm with Netflix users – with more than 40 million households watching it in its first four days of release.

Fan theories about the ending are also abound – with some arguing that characters who were previously presumed dead could make their return.