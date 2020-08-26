‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp denies using N-word in viral clip

Noah Schnapp has issued a statement denying using the N-word after a video of him appearing to use the word went viral.

In the short clip, the Stranger Things star, can be seen rapping along to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky’s ‘Freaky Friday’.

Not long after the video surfaced, social media users started using the #NoahSchnappIsOverParty hashtag to call out the teenage actor.

But Schnapp has since denied the racist word and insisted he replaced it with “neighbour” for the video recording.

Writing on his Instagram story: “Hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing while singing the word “neighbour” over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person.

“i genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word “neighbour” in that song was just something my camp friends and i did.

“i hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying a slur without hesitation.”

He concluded the statement: “i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.” [sic]

This comes after Schnapp was forced to issue a statement on his Twitter account weeks ago after a string of racial slurs were posted on his account, along with sexually explicit comments and suicide references.

The actor, 15, then assured fans: “Someone hacked my Twitter it’s not me I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”