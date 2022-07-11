‘Stranger Things’ subtitles team admit to “trolling” fans with one line

The Stranger Things subtitle team has admitted to “trolling” fans with certain word choices.

Many took to social media to comment on some of the subtitles in season four, namely the use of the words “squelching” and “undulating moistly” in regards to the villain Vecna.

Subtitle author Jeff T. recently discussed his work in an interview with Vulture, after being asked whether he had seen the many memes fans had been coming up with on social media.

“Honestly, ‘[tentacles undulating moistly]’ I’ve seen a lot,” he said. “I will admit I was trolling a little bit with that.

“Also, in the past year or two, I’ve been watching ASMR streams to figure out which words elicit that kind of response in people, so I’ll grab them and put them in my word bank. ‘Moistly’ pops up a lot in those ASMR streams.”

Take a look at some reactions here:

having subtitles on for stranger things is such a fucking MISTAKE… THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN “TENTACLES UNDULATING MOISTLY?????” 💔 — nicole (@queenofthecas) July 10, 2022

lot of wet squelching happening in the subtitles of stranger things — rivkah reyes (@rivkahreyes) July 4, 2022

bro wtf are the st4 captions like what do you mean the tentacles are squelching wetly across the damp floor — nico ⚢ (@TENKANGlE) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers recently revealed an early script killed off another character in season four, Russian security guard Enzo.

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt Duffer said.

He added: “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

Along with the fifth season, the Duffer Brothers are also working on a spin-off and a stage play based on the Netflix series, as part of their new production company Upside Down Pictures.