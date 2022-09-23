‘Stranger Things’: the Byers’ family home is up for sale

The home of the Byers family from Stranger Things is officially up for sale.

The house in the fictional town in Hawkins which Will (Noah Schnapp) lived in with his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in the Netflix series is now on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $300,000.

According to the house’s listing on Zillow, the three-bedroom property covers six acres of land and was built in the 1900s.

Advertisement

“How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? Don’t get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE,” the listing reads.

The owners reportedly had to put up a driveway barricade and Private Property signs to stop Stranger Things fans trespassing.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have said the fifth season of the show might not feature any new characters.

Speaking to IndieWire, Ross Duffer said: “Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative.

“But every time we do that, we’re nervous because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

Season five of Stranger Things will be the show’s last – here’s everything we know about it so far.