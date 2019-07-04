‘Stranger Things’ Upside Down portals appear in ‘Fortnite’ as crossover confirmed

It comes after the ice cream shop from Hawkins mall was added to the video game's Mega Mall

Stranger Things Upside Down portals started appearing in Fortnite yesterday, a day before season 3 of the Netflix series made its debut.

Appearing inside the video game’s Mega Mall on Wednesday morning (July 3), the inclusion of the portals came with no official word of a crossover. It was confirmed later by Fortnite on Twitter.

In the show, the portals lead to the ‘Upside Down’: an alternative dimension occupied by monsters. In Fortnite, the similar looking portals send players to another part of the mall. If you enter one portal, you’ll exit at the connected portal.

This isn’t the first time the worlds of Fortnite and Stranger Things have merged. Last month, the ‘Scoops Ahoy’ ice cream parlour from the Hawkins mall, as seen in the first trailer for Stranger Things season 3, was added to Fortnite’s Mega Mall.

This is now the third crossover Fortnite has had since the start of season 9 back in May. New skins and game modes came with the release of John Wick 3 and Avengers: Endgame.

Watch as players find the portals in the clips below:

Meanwhile, Season 3 of Stranger Things has finally been released on Netflix.

Following the second season from 2017, initial reviews have been almost unanimous in their praise for the new series. The fan verdicts are streaming in – and everyone’s pretty excited.