‘Stranger Things’ writers finally clear up fan mystery over season three

Robin's surname, anyone?

Stranger Things fans have finally had one of season three’s most persistent mysteries cleared up, after one of the latest characters didn’t reveal their surname.

Fans quickly approved of Scoops Ahoy! server Robin in the latest instalment of the show, and it’s largely down to her endearing relationship with Steve (Joe Keery).

But while a seemingly inconsequential detail, fans have been keen to find out her surname ever since they finished the last episode of season three.

Now, the mystery has finally been solved after the Stranger Things writers’ room account cleared up all the queries regarding Robin’s full identity.

After being asked for clues, they replied: “Better pay more attention, we already told you Robin’s last name.”

As one eagle-eyed fan then noticed, the name is contained in the first letter of each of their last seven tweets at that point. The answer? B-U-C-K-L-E-Y.

“Kudos to this genius who figured out what we were doing like four tweets ago, y’all are on it!”, the Stranger Things account confirmed.

Actress Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin, previously revealed more about her character including her music tastes and what she would like to see her do in Season 4.

In a new interview with Consequence of Sound, Hawke said: “Robin evolved a lot as we filmed the season. I think the Duffer brothers take a lot of inspiration from their actors, so the better the brothers got to know me, the more the character changed. But you would have to ask the brothers about that.

Speaking about her hopes for Robin in season 4, Hawke said: “I wanna see her at the video store. So many of the great minds of the ‘80s and ‘80s filmmakers and creatives started out working in video stores, and as far as I know, that environment hasn’t really been explored on TV. I think that would be really fun.”