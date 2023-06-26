‘Stranger Things’ writers respond to rumours Jodie Foster will appear in season 5

The writers of Stranger Things have responded to a rumour that Jodie Foster will appear in the show’s fifth season.

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was underway but has been paused due to the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

Many of the show’s core cast will return for the final time, and rumours have swirled about new cast members being added.

Advertisement

In a now-deleted tweet, Giant Freakin’ Robot (GFR) shared a rumour from an unidentified source that Foster would be joining the show.

In response, the official Stranger Writers Twitter account, which responds to questions about the show from fans, said: “No she’s not.”

The source providers then responded: “We’ll mark it down in the loss column then and tell this source we won’t trust them going forward. Thanks!”

We’ll mark it down in the loss column then and tell this source we won’t trust them going forward. Thanks! — GFR (@GFRobot) June 23, 2023

In response, the writers wrote: “Or you could, you know, work to confirm information provided by your sources before blasting it out onto the internet.

“It would drastically improve your hit ratio, as well as being the right thing to do.”

Or you could, you know, work to confirm information provided by your sources before blasting it out onto the internet. It would drastically improve your hit ratio, as well as being the right thing to do🤷‍♂️ — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 23, 2023

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Maya Hawke has said she has “mixed” feelings about her character Robin having a girlfriend in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

In the show’s fourth season, Robin navigates her crush on Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) with help from close friend Steve (Joe Keery). It culminates in a scene where Robin and Vickie make sandwiches together, leaving the door open for a potential relationship in season five.

Speaking to NME last year, Hawke said she hopes Robin gets to “kiss somebody” in the final season.

“I trust the [Duffer] brothers so much,” Hawke said. “If I was a writer and my actors were always going in the press talking about what they thought I should do with the character, I’d be like, ‘Uh, I got this?’ So I trust them completely to have a great story arc for Robin.”

She added: “I hope she gets to kiss somebody – somebody she likes. That would be cool for her.”

One person who is confirmed to join season five of Stranger Things is Linda Hamilton – best known for her legendary role as Sarah Connor in the Terminator films.