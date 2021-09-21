Two milestone studies have reported that the UK film and TV industries are failing in monitoring and evaluating their own diversity initiatives.

Both industries have made public commitments over recent years to seek out better representation.

Now the studies, which have been commissioned by the Film and TV Charity, have concluded that the agendas and initiatives that have been implemented avoid any substantial interrogation of racism in either industry.

As reported by Variety, the studies have also stated that there is “no formal accountability” on racism in the industry.

Sasha Salmon, a senior expert in anti-racism and equality, told the publication: “Many of the commitments made by large institutions in the UK point to ‘diversity schemes.’ There are strong and very mixed views as to whether these are valuable or simply performative.”

Regarding the film industry, the research found that “there is a notable absence of an account, analysis or explanation from the various institutions and organisations as to why such schemes and initiatives have produced stagnated or in many instances regressive outcomes for Black and Ethnic Minorities.”

The studies implore film and TV producers to make their data with regards to diversity public, while employing external reviews of their anti-racism policies.

Though UK-centric, these findings arrive in the wake of the Emmys 2021 controversy. Despite the most racially diverse field of nominees in its history – The Hollywood Reporter analysed that 44 per cent of nominees were people of colour – white actors swept all 12 lead and supporting acting categories at the ceremony, sparking the hashtag #emmyssowhite.