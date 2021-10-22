‘Succession’ star Brian Cox criticises government over climate change: “We’re in deep shit”

Actor Brian Cox has said “we’re in deep shit” in regards to the climate crisis, criticising the government’s handling of the issue.

The Scottish actor, known recently for playing Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession, appeared on BBC’s Question Time on Thursday (October 21).

During the show, an audience member asked whether an independent Scotland would prioritise the environment more than the current UK government.

In response, Cox said: “This is not a party political issue. We’re in deep shit, we really are. And we really have to face up to that.

“To use a Scottish word, I’m well and truly scunnered, quite frankly.”

📺 Brian Cox, live on #bbcqt, responding to Andrew Bowie's petty rant: "we're in deep shit… I'm scunnered." A national treasure. pic.twitter.com/5AiaIbCOCQ — Olaf Stando (@olafdoesstuff) October 21, 2021

He added: “We have to rethink it, we have to make certain sacrifices, in order to get better, we want to fall into ‘well we can’t afford that, because we will lose that’.

“We have to think first and foremost about the planet and our responsibility to the planet.”

Downing Street is set to host the UN’s climate summit, COP26, at the SEC in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, after it was delayed a year due to the coronavirus.

This year’s event is particularly important because it’s five years since COP21, where the Paris Agreement, which set long-term goals to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, was first signed by world leaders.

Cox is currently promoting Succession season three which aired its first episode on Sunday (October 17), as the Roy family continue to wrestle for power.

In NME’s four-star review, the third season is described as making “no changes to its core line-up or modus operandi. It continues, in dense, hour-long episodes, to be exactly as it was before: funny, awful, irritating, cold, brilliant.”