‘Succession’: Brian Cox finds Jeremy Strong’s method acting “fucking annoying”

Succession‘s Brian Cox has described his co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting as “fucking annoying”.

Speaking to Town and County, the actor said there’s no need to stay in character between takes, and that filming doesn’t have to be a “big fucking religious experience”.

Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy in the HBO comedy-drama, added that is on-screen son Strong is “gifted”, but that he won’t “lose” his talent if he stops method acting.

“It’s just there and is accessible, it’s not a big fucking religious experience,” said Cox.

When asked what it was like being around someone who is always in character, he added: “Oh, it’s fucking annoying, don’t get me going on it.”

Cox went on to praise his co-star, but argued that he should “celebrate” his talent rather constantly staying in character as Kendall Roy.

He said: “He’s fucking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021, with filming having started in June this year. You can watch the trailer here.

A recent report stated that Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Matsson), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) and Sarah Snook have been shooting parts of the fourth season in Norway, with an episode set to see Matsson lure the Roy family to the Norwegian mountains.

Speaking to Variety, producer Scott Ferguson said: “We were really excited when Alexander came aboard – he’s a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted in [Matsson’s] part of the world.”

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “In this new season we may have wanted a little less ‘optics’ and ‘temperature’ and a little more mask-slipping. But, whether it can be categorised as pleasure or not, Succession’s grip continues to pull us in as strongly as ever, down into the murky deep.”