‘Succession’ fans are all pointing to one scene after show’s finale

This article contains major spoilers for the ‘Succession’ finale.

Succession fans are all pointing to one scene in the show’s second season to explain the outcome of the HBO show’s dramatic finale, which aired last night (May 28).

After a power struggle between the Roy siblings after the death of their father Logan, the finale ended with Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) backtracking on her pact with brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to betray them and cast the deciding vote to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) GoJo company.

This meant that Shiv’s husband and ATN boss Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) became boss of the company in a major twist after Matsson betrayed Shiv, who was initially in line for the CEO job.

Online after the finale aired, fans are calling back to the last episode of the show’s second season, when Wambsgans ate a piece of chicken off Logan’s plate during a summit meeting on a yacht without asking.

For many, it symbolised Tom being able to stand up to Logan in a way that none of his children were able to.

“Tom became the heir/CEO when he ate Logan’s chicken,” one said, with another adding: “So the chicken scene was key to how everything unfolded.”

Others said they knew from the moment of the chicken scene that Tom would end up as Logan’s successor.

“I knew it from the minute tom ate logan’s chicken wing,” one wrote, while another added: “I SO called that Succession ending. Should have been obvious since the chicken…”

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has also shared his thoughts on the outcome of the finale, saying he knew what he wanted the outcome of the show to be for a good while.

“The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now,” Armstrong said.

“Even though he’s not exactly the most powerful monarch you’ll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around.”