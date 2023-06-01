‘Succession’ fans list all the ‘Peep Show’ references in the series

Succession fans have shared a bunch of references to Peep Show from the HBO series.

Peep Show was co-created by Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, who also collaborated together on Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat. Armstrong later went on to create HBO’s Succession, which recently wrapped its fourth and final season.

Throughout Succession’s run, fans have highlighted various references to Peep Show, which starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb as dysfunctional flatmates Mark and Jeremy.

A number of these references have been listed by Twitter user @PodcastPharoahs, including a character called Stefan Strauss on the investigation committee in Succession season two. This same name was used for a character in Peep Show, who is the German head of JLB that is responsible for Mark losing his job.

THREAD: As Succession reaches its denouement, here are some of the best Peep Show ‘Easter Eggs’ in the HBO show (of course written by Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong) pic.twitter.com/9EgGO5vb8L — Podcast Secrets of the Pharaohs (@PodcastPharaohs) May 25, 2023

In season four episode three, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) uses the term “Gregging” to describe the actions of Greg (Nicholas Braun), which is similar to the term “Jezzing” used for Jeremy in Peep Show.

During the third season, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) describes a character as being a “seat sniffer”, a term Mark used in Peep Show to describe his colleague Jeff (Neil Fitzmaurice).

You can check out more references below shared by fans.

lovely peep show reference in the latest episode of succession pic.twitter.com/fTkcrD1pEf — Ian (@imgrandsure) April 10, 2023

Loving the Peep Show reference in Succession. pic.twitter.com/Mnjdz3Bwmq — Toddington_Matt (@HXValley) December 22, 2021

Bit late to this, but probably my favourite gag in last week’s Succession (and a bonus Peep Show reference) is Greg thinking that the shark in Jaws is called “Jaws” — Chris Heasman (@ChrisJHeasman) April 11, 2023

Broke: succession finale theory, complex analysis, deconstructing themes

Woke: The best peep show reference/self referential meta yet with Tom's (?) "let's czechoslovakia it" pic.twitter.com/yHayuODYeY — Rimuru's Professional Simp (@bokutoshonkers) May 29, 2023

Peep Show ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2015 and received critical acclaim. A US remake featuring two female leads is currently in development at FX.

Following the Succession finale, cast members Brian Cox and Sarah Snook shared emotional farewell messages to the show.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote on Instagram. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

“It was on it’s way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours ever Brian Cox.”