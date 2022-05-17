‘Succession’ fans praise “spot-on” parody in ‘The Simpsons’

Succession fans have praised The Simpsons for their parody of the HBO series.

In the episode ‘Meat Is Murder’, which aired in the US on Sunday (May 15), Grampa Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) revisited a past business venture where he encountered Augustus Redfield (John Lithgow). In a nod to Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, who leads WayStar RoyCo in Succession, Redfield is the billionaire chairman of RedStar Corporation.

Nicholas Braun also made a brief voice cameo as Cousin Greg in the episode, while other characters shared a resemblance to the cast of Succession.

Two characters based on Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Gerri (J Smith-Cameron) share a kiss during the episode, prompting an “omg” response from Smith-Cameron on Twitter.

While some criticised the lack of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), many praised the crossover episode for its “spot-on” interpretation.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: “This week’s episode of The Simpsons was an homage to Succession. It was good, but had a severe lack of people telling each other to fuck off.”

The episode, which also spoofed the 2016 biopic The Founder, featured other guest voices including Krysten Ritter, Paul F. Tompkins, Seth Green, Edi Patterson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Succession concluded its third season last year, with creator Jesse Armstrong confirming at the BAFTA TV awards (May 8) that writing on the fourth season was almost complete.

“We’re almost done with the writing for season four, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong said. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”