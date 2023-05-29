This article contains major spoilers for the ‘Succession’ finale.

Succession fans have reacted to the HBO show’s dramatic finale after the last episode of its fourth and final season aired overnight.

After a power struggle between the Roy siblings after the death of their father Logan, the finale ended with Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) backtracking on her pact with brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to betray them and cast the deciding vote to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) GoJo company.

This meant that Shiv’s husband and ATN boss Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) became boss of the company in a major twist after Matsson betrayed Shiv, who was initially in line for the CEO job.

Reacting to the final episode and dramatic twist, fans have been reacting to the show’s ending online.

Jesse Armstrong and co. have perfected giving audiences a sense of false hope with #Succession that I don’t think we’ll see again,” one wrote on Twitter.

“You give us what’s possibly the last moments of the siblings in good terms, only to tear them apart and leave them in the mud. What a series finale!”

Jesse Armstrong and co. have perfected giving audiences a sense of false hope with #Succession that I don’t think we’ll see again. You give us what’s possibly the last moments of the siblings in good terms, only to tear them apart and leave them in the mud. What a series finale! pic.twitter.com/6NEMQKGmBE — Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) May 29, 2023

Others called back to previous scenes in the show’s history and related them to how the finale played out, including one immortal Logan quote to his children from earlier in season four: “I love you, but you are not serious people.”

The only thing I could think about watching the boardroom fight in the #Succession finale was what Logan told all of his kids before he died. He was right. pic.twitter.com/eDJQOjN1b6 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 29, 2023

See a range of reactions to the ending of Succession below.

ngl i gasped out loud like a victorian damsel when greg slapped tom back 😭 #Succession pic.twitter.com/tRFVaLzVh0 — nicole 🦇 (@romulusroy69) May 29, 2023

My final take on #Succession Tom always knew Kendall couldn’t pull it off. pic.twitter.com/nl0nq7dRyv — Dr. Randy J. Marsh (@WealthyCFO) May 29, 2023

i am utterly broken for my number one boy, but it makes sense dramaturgically. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/towFWKT7Vj — loose juice (@greenlife497) May 29, 2023

One last Kendall Roy water moment to end all Kendall Roy water moments #Succession pic.twitter.com/oyrTaniqvt — Will Rainbolt (@willajrainbolt) May 29, 2023

#succession spoilers i love this shot of roman. to me, he’s happy. relieved. he didn’t want it. he couldn’t handle it. he knows that now. and he’s accepting that maybe it’s okay, that it doesn’t make him weak, and maybe there’s a fulfilling life for him outside the cage. pic.twitter.com/UEWF3kTV0U — kaitdall roy (@junkyardc0wboy) May 29, 2023

Roman’s first scene of the show saying he wants to be out of there and the position is bullshit. To his final scene to Kendall saying “we’re bullshit” Perfect full circle moment #Succession pic.twitter.com/59Xyclsmxy — percy miracles (@soulqrn) May 29, 2023

And for all the pedantic hemming and hawing about his acting method, the finale confirmed that Jeremy Strong is a genius. Kendall Roy is one of the most fascinating TV characters we've seen in years, and a lot of that is because of Strong. #Succession pic.twitter.com/SnEB4EzGnV — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 29, 2023

Succession was truly special. Hid the ending in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/RVK3g3U5QC — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 29, 2023

tom actually has no real reason to keep greg. hes quite literally just an overpaid assistant who he cant even puppet master anymore. but he still keeps him around for reasons no other succession character will ever understand, and that's why they're the truest succession dynamic pic.twitter.com/7NnnvFGdtL — n🌙 succ spoilers!! (@ninekissses) May 29, 2023

Ahead of the finale, Succession fans believed a key part of the show’s finale lies within a scene from the penultimate episode.

Elsewhere, Logan Roy actor Brian Cox suggested that Succession‘s major season four twist happened “too early”. The actor was referring to the third episode of the fourth and final season of the hit series, in which Cox’s character Logan unexpectedly collapsed and died while flying to meet Matsson in Sweden.

Elsewhere, Fisher Stevens recently revealed that he wrote a spin-off story for his Succession character Hugo Baker.