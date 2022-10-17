‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer

HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below.

Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.

In the short trailer, which confirms that the new season will arrive in 2023, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says: “This is not the end. We’re killing the opposition,” in amongst photos of his children looking exasperated.

“I am going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder,” he shouts. “I love it here! I fucking love it!”

See the trailer below, with the Succession snippet at the 1:30 mark.

Succession was renewed for season four in October 2021 before most of season three had even aired, with filming beginning in June of this year.

A new report stated that Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Matsson), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) have been shooting parts of the fourth season in Norway, with an episode set to see Matsson lure the Roy family to the Norwegian mountains.

Speaking to Variety, producer Scott Ferguson said: “We were really excited when Alexander came aboard – he’s a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted in [Matsson’s] part of the world.”

Reviewing season three of Succession, NME said it was “still the best show on TV,” writing: “There is a reason it is particularly beloved in the media landscape. Where it has soared, over its 27 sublime episodes, has been when it has allowed its characters’ masks to slip and for dramatic change to actually occur.

“In this new season we may have wanted a little less “optics” and “temperature” and a little more mask-slipping. But, whether it can be categorised as pleasure or not, Succession‘s grip continues to pull us in as strongly as ever, down into the murky deep.”