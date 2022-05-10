‘Succession’ actor James Cromwell superglues himself to Starbucks counter in PETA protest

James Cromwell has superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in protest against the company’s policy of charging extra for vegan milk.

The actor, known for playing Ewan Roy in HBO series Succession, joined the protest on behalf of animal rights organisation PETA on Tuesday (May 10) in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

In a 30-minute video shared on PETA’s Facebook page, Cromwell is seen glued to the counter alongside his fellow protesters as he reads a statement.

“My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind of and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks,” Cromwell said. “We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan upcharge.”

He added: “When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals, and the environment suffer? When will you stop penalising people for their ethnicities, their morals? The senseless upcharge hurts animals.”

Cromwell has a long history of animal rights activism. He was previously arrested for trespassing in 2017 while protesting against SeaWorld’s treatment of orca whales.

Back in February 2013, the actor was arrested with animal rights activist Jeremy Beckham for interrupting a meeting at the University of Wisconsin to protest the mistreatment of animals on campus. In 2019, Cromwell was arrested again with Beckham and charged with disorderly conduct after disrupting a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

In February, PETA called for a criminal investigation into the treatment of animals in film Jackass Forever, claiming they broke state animal protection laws.

