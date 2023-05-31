Succession executive producer Mark Mylod has shared the moment when Shiv (Sarah Snook) decided to turn against Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in the finale.

In the final episode titled With Open Eyes, Shiv and Roman (Kieran Culkin) initially decide to back their brother Kendall in his bid to become the next CEO of Waystar Royco – a move which would block the takeover deal from GoJo founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

At the boardroom meeting, however, Shiv decides against voting for Kendall in the final hour, which sparks an explosive argument between the siblings.

Advertisement

Asked on the official Succession podcast about when he believes Shiv starts to doubt backing Kendall, Mylod, who directed the episode, said: “I suppose it’s when Kendall sits down at his dad’s desk, when they meet with Stewy (Arian Moayed) before going down to the final board meeting. The reality of seeing him there that suddenly made it real, that is the future – him sat there in that insufferable way from her point of view – that’s when I think the denial started to crack.

“And then seeing the cronyism with Stewy and seeing how she might be sidelined and again, just seeing his arrogance in the board meeting itself, accumulatively.”

Mylod also shared that Shiv’s pivot was originally going to be less telegraphed. “I think we originally envisaged it as Shiv walking out of the room and “I can’t stomach it” coming out of nowhere,” the director added.

“So the audience would be, ‘where the heck did that come from?’ And I think we both [creator Jesse Armstrong] came to the conclusion that that might feel a little like a device.”

Following the finale, Logan Roy actor Brian Cox shared an emotional farewell post, describing Succession as his “greatest work experience ever”.

Advertisement

Jeremy Strong also revealed that he tried to jump in the river in the finale’s closing scene, believing the board vote was “an extinction level event” for his character.