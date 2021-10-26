‘Succession’ officially renewed for season four

Succession has officially been renewed for season four.

HBO confirmed the news that the hit show would return for another outing today (October 26), after the second episode of season three aired over the weekend.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity and precision,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming, in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Meanwhile, Succession actor Brian Cox has said “we’re in deep shit” in regards to the climate crisis, criticising the UK government’s current handling of the situation.

Cox, known for playing Logan Roy in the hit series, shared his thoughts on BBC’s Question Time last Thursday (October 21).

During the show, an audience member asked whether an independent Scotland would prioritise the environment more than the current UK government.

In response, Cox said: “This is not a party political issue. We’re in deep shit, we really are. And we really have to face up to that. To use a Scottish word, I’m well and truly scunnered, quite frankly.”

Reviewing the third season of Succession, NME wrote in a four-star appraisal: “In this new season we may have wanted a little less “optics” and “temperature” and a little more mask-slipping.

“But, whether it can be categorised as pleasure or not, Succession‘s grip continues to pull us in as strongly as ever, down into the murky deep.”