Succession has promoted Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Fisher Stevens to series regulars for season three, Deadline reports.

Lupe plays Willa Ferrerya, who has appeared in 13 episodes since season one as Connor Roy’s girlfriend. Rasche plays Karl Muller, who has been a recurring character across 12 episodes since season one.

Stevens made his debut as Hugo Baker in season two, appearing in five episodes so far.

Season three of Succession is currently in production, after a number of delays related to the coronavirus crisis.

The series won big at this year’s Emmy Awards, taking home prizes for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong.

Elsewhere, Brian Cox – who plays the Roy patriarch Logan Roy – recently revealed who Logan’s favourite child might be, nodding to Sarah Snook’s character Shiv.

“Well, of course he’s got [a favourite],” Cox told Mint. “You know, like all fathers… It’s ironic because I have three sons, I have a son from a different marriage, and I’ve got a daughter, and one always has a stronger bond with your female child. I don’t know why, but you do.”

However, he added: “He’s ultimately disappointed because she’s too impetuous, and her character is not quite formed enough.

“He finds her impetuosity – especially her behaviour at the Pierce dinner (season 2, episode 5) – as really unacceptable, and I think it’s a source of great disappointment to him that she hasn’t worked out as a possible successor.”

Season three of Succession is set to return next year.