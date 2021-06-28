‘Succession’ will end after four or five seasons, says writer

Succession will come to an end after season four or five, according to series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett.

Filming on the third season of HBO’s comedy drama series is still underway, although it might not be long until the show reaches a conclusion altogether.

Speaking to The Times about the show’s end, Pritchett said: “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four.”

As they reach the end of filming on season three, showrunner Jesse Armstrong is “saying only one more” according to Pritchett, but she explained a fifth season could materialise as a creator reversing the decision to do more “happens every time”.

That doesn’t mean Succession won’t have a definitive ending, as Pritchett teased they have “a good end in sight” for the series.

The show’s third season is expected to air later this year, with Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård joining the cast. They aren’t the only new additions, with Your Honor’s Hope Davis, K-pop star Jihae, Sanaa Lathan and Linda Emond also confirmed.

The plot will likely explore the aftermath of Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) big moment in the season two finale, when he told the press about his father Logan’s (Brian Cox) wrongdoings, including the cover-up of sexual misconduct.

Succession has become another critical darling for HBO, winning seven Emmys at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for Jeremy Strong as Kendall.