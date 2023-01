HBO has released a new teaser trailer for Succession season four – check it out above.

After some footage debuted in October last year, the network has confirmed in the latest trailer that the fourth season will premiere on March 26, 2023.

The trailer picks up after events in the season three finale, after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent Waystar Royco from merging with GoJo.