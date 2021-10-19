‘Succession’ season three premiere draws highest viewership yet

Succession season three has drawn the highest viewership numbers of the series to date, HBO has revealed.

Following the premiere of the first episode of the third season over the weekend (October 17), the network revealed to Variety that over 1.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the new instalment.

Viewership has reportedly increased by 21 per cent since the season two finale, and 13 per cent versus the season two premiere. Since the series debut in 2018, viewing numbers have gone up 39 per cent.

HBO claims that the spike in viewership can partly be credited to the show’s performance on digital, following the footsteps of Big Little Lies in June 2019.

Succession was reportedly the top title overall on HBO Max across the whole weekend before and after the premiere. New episodes will now be airing weekly throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Braun’s Succession character Cousin Greg has inspired a new sex toy.

To coincide with the launch of the third season, website CamSoda has unveiled the ‘Greg the Egg’ toy, which buyers can use while they watch along with the show.

According to a press release, fans can connect their ‘teledildonic’ device – or internet-connected sex toy – to the ‘Greg the Egg’ cam room every Sunday night when the show airs. After being synchronised, its vibrations will increase whenever Nicholas Braun’s character Greg Hirsch appears on-screen.

After being informed of the new product launch, Braun told Vanity Fair: “Oh my god, I wish I didn’t know about this.”

NME gave season three of Succession four stars – you can read our review here.