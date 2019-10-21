‘Succession’ star addresses shocking Season 2 finale

Spoilers below

Succession star Brian Cox has discussed the show’s shocking season 2 finale in a new interview.

The final scene of the season saw Kendall Roy announcing his resignation from the family-run company Waystar Royco.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cox discussed his initial reaction to the scene, saying: “It made total sense to me.

“It seemed to be totally logical and right. [Creator] Jesse Armstrong is a genius, and I think that’s what comes across so brilliantly in the writing and the depth of the writing.

He continued: “The thing about this show is that it has depth and it has mystery, and that’s what sustains it. I love that it keeps the audience guessing.”

Discussing his character’s reaction to the scene, Cox expanded: “We all agreed on the one way. Before that, Roman [Kieran Culkin] comes in and Logan puts his finger over his mouth because he wants to see what his son does in this spotlight.

He concludes: “This is shit or bust for Kendall. And he shits, big time! In a way, he’s very pleased. It’s a whole new chapter, but at least we know where we stand now: I have a killer!”

Upon the release of its second season, NME‘s Christopher Hooton wrote that Succession has “quietly become the best show on TV.”

